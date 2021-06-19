A Roseburg woman was cited and released after reportedly leaving her five children in her car while she went shopping Thursday.
Witnesses told Roseburg police that the woman, Lyndsay Howell, 35, had left five children all younger than 10 in her car at around noon while she went shopping at Ross in the Roseburg Marketplace.
Those witnesses stayed with the vehicle for "at least 10 minutes) before Howell returned to the car.
