A Roseburg woman was transported by air ambulance after she was hit by a car driving south on Interstate 5 just past milepost 125 on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Sara Wright, 23, was traveling south on I-5 when she pulled off of the freeway between the northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue exits, according to a report from the Oregon State Police.
For an unknown reason, Wright reportedly left her Jeep Patriot — parked on the right shoulder of the freeway — and ran into the southbound lanes of traffic, where she was struck by a Fiat 500 driven by Daniel Mussatti, 46, of Myrtle Creek.
Wright was transported by air ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield with “major trauma.”
Traffic was backed up from the accident site just north of the South Umpqua River to the overpass of northeast Edenbower Boulevard when a second accident occurred as a result of the logjam. In that accident, a white sedan and a tan pickup were involved in a separate collision.
State police had no report on that accident but facilitated the exchange of insurance information between the drivers. No injuries were reported as a result of that collision.
Wright was in Sacred Heart’s intensive care unit as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
It is not clear in this article who Ferguson is? It's mentioned that Sara Wright was the person in the accident?
