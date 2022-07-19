A Roseburg woman will be on the ballot for the governor's race in the November election as the candidate for the Constitution Party.
Donice Smith has 35 years of military service and is one of four people who have filed paperwork with the Oregon Secretary of State office thusfar in the gubernatorial race.
Christine Drazan will run on the Republican ticket, Tina Kotek as the Democratic nominee and Nathalie Paravicini is the candidate for the Pacific Green party. Several others have expressed their intent to run, but have not yet filed the appropriate paperwork — most notably Betsy Johnson as an independent.
The incumbent governor, Kate Brown, will not be eligible for reelection due to term limits.
As a master sergeant with more than 35 years military experience, 10 of which on active duty, Smith’s experience includes years of training as an instructor, combat medic, corpsman, Emergency Medical Technician and nurse.
“We are lacking leadership and accountability,” said Smith. “Farmers, ranchers, and landowners are feeling disenfranchised, and as governor, I want to put politics aside and bring people together.”
She holds a bachelor's degree in history and the constitution from Eastern Oregon University and also attended Umpqua Community College and Leeward Community College.
Smith worked for a private enterprise while serving on the National Guard continuing to expand her wealth of knowledge and experience. Under work experience she lists being a radio broadcaster, finance advisor, word processor, grant writer, nurse, K-12 classroom instructor, journalist, freelance reporter, medic, author and mother of five.
“I feel Oregon is suffering arterial bleeding at the moment and as a people, we need to apply the tourniquet together and stop that bleeding,” said Smith.
Smith was raised with a Democrat as a mother and a Republican as a father and spent her formative years attending various places of worship.
“Based on my childhood and my time in the military, I feel I am somewhat tolerant and a little more objective," Smith said. "In the military, we work with everyone regardless of race or culture or background. I want to bring that to the governor position.”
Watching local and national elections, Smith recognized the need to be more active. Smith was picked by the Constitutional Party as the best person to run on their behalf.
“She has character and that might be the single most important thing,” said Jack Brown, chair for the Constitutional Party. “She has served her country and truly has a constitutional mindset."
After Smith retired from military life in 2015, she said she was confronted with the overreach of governmental powers on a national level, as well as here in Oregon, and felt compelled to be part of a solution.
“Governor is a very important position, but I do not like the control governors have been using," Smith said. "It’s like Obama said ‘With a stroke of the pen I can do anything.' People need to know the truth and the truth is the people are supposed to hold the power."
(2) comments
I thought her name was familiar, and I hope this is the same person…she’s a wolf in sheep’s skin, a dangerous candidate…
https://www.irehr.org/2021/06/17/peoples-rights-american-free-press/
Be careful, she shouldn’t be anywhere near an authority position…just my opinion.
Thanks, D. Steel. Your link was extremely helpful. A preview for other readers.
"With the threat of an armed takeover of a Klamath Basin canal headway looming, Ammon Bundy’s group further heightens tensions in the region by featuring a writer for one of the nation’s most infamous antisemitic and white nationalist publications.
"The Klamath County chapter of People’s Rights (Area 6) is scheduled to host far-right conspiracist Maggie Rose McGrath (who also goes by Donice Jansen-Smith)..."
Sam Temple, this story deserves an update if, indeed, this is the same person who goes by several totally different names that could not be accounted for by marriage. Her list of jobs seems suspect, too. i'd really like to know how to get credentialed in so many different and unrelated jobs.
