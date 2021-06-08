A Roseburg woman was arrested for violating a restraining order after reportedly having sex on the porch of her mother's house Saturday morning.
Roseburg police were called to an address in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street by a woman who claimed her daughter, Kimberly Ward, 44, was having sex on her front porch. The mother's active restraining order against Ward was confirmed by officers on the scene.
Ward was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for the restraining order violation and also is facing a charge of contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.