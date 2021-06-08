Kimberly Ward

A Roseburg woman was arrested for violating a restraining order after reportedly having sex on the porch of her mother's house Saturday morning.

Roseburg police were called to an address in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street by a woman who claimed her daughter, Kimberly Ward, 44, was having sex on her front porch. The mother's active restraining order against Ward was confirmed by officers on the scene.

Ward was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for the restraining order violation and also is facing a charge of contempt of court.

