A Roseburg woman was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 5 southbound near the Exit 120 Winston/Coos Bay interchange Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash just south of the milepost 120 on-ramp. According to Oregon State Police, a gray Honda Ridgeline, operated by Liz Wolfe, 73, had apparently collided with the freeway’s concrete center divider, then veered across both southbound lanes. crashing through a guardrail and down a slope, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Wolfe was ejected from the vehicle, along with one of her dogs, which died as a result of its injuries. Wolfe was listed in fair condition Thursday morning according to a hospital spokesperson.
A second dog remained in the vehicle and was coaxed to safety by firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2. The dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center for care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.