Blocktober Fest came to downtown Roseburg Saturday and brought with it a sense of pride and community, as people came together in celebration of the 150-year anniversary of the hub of Douglas County.
“We wanted to try to get that momentum going and give people a reason to come downtown again,” said Kristi Rifenbark of Buzz Collective and a member of the Blocktober Fest planning committee. “It started as an idea to have an Oktoberfest and morphed into more of a general festival to celebrate Roseburg and the Sesquicentennial. The plan is to have this event annually downtown.”
With 60 vendors, beer and wine gardens featuring 15 local breweries and wineries, face painting, arrow tag, an interactive booth set up by Umpqua Valley Arts and a multitude of other events and participatory activities, Blocktober Fest had something for everyone.
“I think this is kinda cool. I’d like to see more things like this,” said Dan M. Rapp’e of Roseburg. “They didn’t have things like this around here when I was a kid.”
Blocktober Fest featured two stages this year, one main entertainment stage on Southeast Jackson Street featured three bands throughout the day — Neil Gregory + The Lonelies, That Other Band and The Weather Machine — while the family stage on Southeast Main Street featured entertainment including The Wildlife Safari, Umpqua Actors Community Theatre, Vibe Dance Company and more.
“Downtown Roseburg is such a special place to me now, and to many of us,” said Rifenbark. “We wanted something to showcase all the new things happening downtown, and bring together the community in a celebration of local business and Roseburg’s 150th birthday.”
The Experience Roseburg team coordinated a live mural painting on the Old Soul Pizza building by artist Forest Kell. This is the third mural in the Roseburg Mural Project.
“I like this, it takes a little longer but it is really good encouragement,” said Kell. “I think this piece matches the intention of Old Soul Pizza.”
Local businesses opened their doors as local artisans had set up their canopies for the masses on a perfect October day, including a recent transplant to downtown, Yesteryore music.
“I think this is excellent, and the people putting this on did an outstanding job,” said Barry Wilson, owner of Yesteryore on Southeast Jackson Street.
With a variety of local artisans, downtown Roseburg sparkled with wrapped stones and crafted glass while turning heads with eye-catching paintings and the smells of meat grilling.
“I have been doing art my whole life but starting focusing on environmental subjects 8 or 9 years ago,” said Hailey Malone, a local artist. “My professors asked me to illustrate a textbook for their class and after that I started being commissioned to do other subjects.”
Malone and friend Jayde Shaw, owner of North Umpqua Design, were sharing a booth on Southeast Jackson Street.
“This is our first time doing an event,’” said Shaw. “Our friend Josh paid for the booth and then realized he had other plans and so he asked us if we could do it. I think we are doing a pretty good job.”
NeighborWorks Umpqua was the event’s title sponsor. Other major event sponsors included the City of Roseburg, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Umpqua Dairy, Mercy Medical Center, Brooke Communications and The News-Review.
“We couldn’t do this without them. We thank all of our sponsors for their part in the creation of this event,” said Rifenbark.
