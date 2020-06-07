Brighid Rickman’s senior year at Roseburg High School has been a memorable in more ways than one.
The 17-year-old graduated senior was an outstanding swimmer on the Roseburg High School swim team last winter, when she was hit with mono and missed all of January. She came back in time to swim in the district championships. Then COVID-19 hit and schools were shut down for the remainder of the school year.
But as always, Rickman found a way to get things done. She has been working on college classes during the restrictions put in place by the state, so she will be well ahead of schedule when she enters Oregon State University in the fall.
She plans to get her pre-med requirements done and major in criminal psychology.
Rickman applied for the Honors College at Oregon State University and was surprised to find out she had been awarded the Presidential Scholarship, which will cover tuition up to $10,000 per year.
Rickman had to have at least a 1400 on her SAT, a GPA of 3.85 or better (she has 4.0), plus extracurricular activities and volunteering are also taken into consideration. She had plenty of that.
Rickman had been getting ready for the national Distinguished Young Women competition that was scheduled for June 25 in Alabama, but that also changed with the coronavirus issues.
“We have to do a virtual format this year so unfortunately we don’t get to go to Alabama, so we’re like recording everything around town and in our house and submitting it to a judge,” she said.
Rickman got involved in the competition after a former winner told her it would be a good fit for her, and it certainly was.
“I wasn’t expecting a whole lot just because you get so much out of the program that just by participating it was great, but then I won our local, and then I won state, so it wound up working out,” she said.
Rickman won almost $6,000 in scholarships from the local contest and $3,000 more from the state. She has a chance for more in the national competition.
She’s tried to be a role model for young girls and has helped recruit some contestants for the Distinguished Young Women competition.
Part of being a role model was being out in the community volunteering and showing the young girls that the stereotype around programs like DYW is not true at all. That was before COVID-19 hit, so she’s had to back off on community events.
“You can really gain a lot of experience, not just scholarship money, but interview skills, self-confidence because you’re performing on stage, so it was a lot of showing them what I was doing, if I could do it, then they could easily do it as well,” Rickman said.
Along with all her activities through school and scholarship competitions, Rickman decided to organize blood drives for the American Red Cross because so many drives had been canceled due to the coronavirus. It was tough getting the veteran donors because they were mostly older people who didn’t feel safe going out. But she got a lot of school mates and a lot of first time donors.
“I love doing the blood drives, I’ve been working and volunteering with the Red Cross since my freshman year, and it’s really cool to be able to make that difference,” Rickman said. I actually have been able to get a lot of high school and college kids to come in and donate.”
Rickman was also a part of the Interact Club, which is an arm of the Rotary Club. She served as vice-president her junior year.
Rickman says she will miss high school even though it didn’t end the way she thought it would and she will have memories, just not exactly how she had planned.
“Especially the memories that we’ll never get to make,” Rickman said. “My mom made me a shirt that said ‘My senior year went viral in 2020’ and the I in senior is a little mono virus and the I in viral is a coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.