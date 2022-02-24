Roseburg artist Oksana Davyda was born in Lviv, in western Ukraine, and her son still lives there.
So when Russia started pelting her country with bombs Wednesday night (Pacific time), she watched with horror.
Her son, Nazar Davyda, told her that after the attack began, he could see Ukrainian military planes flying overhead, and hear explosions.
Oksana Davyda is terrified for her loved ones, and she's angry. She believes this has happened because Russian President Vladimir Putin is sick, and President Joe Biden weak.
"It’s a tragedy. I’m totally in shock. I feel like it’s a nightmare and I want to wake up," she said.
Davyda grew up in Lviv and lived under Russian rule. She lived there still when Ukraine gained independence in 1991. She moved to Los Angeles in 2003, and to Roseburg in 2009, where she is both an artist and the vice president of Youwalk Today Inc., a company that builds adjustable self-mobile wheelchairs and walkers in one.
Lviv is a city more than 700 years old, so well preserved it is on the UNESCO World Heritage list. It is known as the “Little Paris of Ukraine” because of its Western European flavor.
Nazar Davyda once camped out in Independence Square in Kyiv, the country's capital, to support Ukraine joining the European Union.
Davyda said she doesn't think her son plans on leaving. He's an American citizen and could come home, but he feels responsible for his wife and her parents, as well as the 20 people who work for him at a company that produces chargers for electric cars.
While the attack on Ukraine had been expected, the attack on their western city, far from the capital, came as a surprise.
Yesterday, Nazar Davyda he was very optimistic, his mother said.
"He says Mom, I'm OK. I'm Ukrainian and we're going to be OK. They really didn't expect this," she said.
All day Thursday, Davyda read social media posts from friends in Ukraine and listened to "good" radio stations in Russia that were opposed to the attack. She feels the American media isn't getting the full story on what's happening there.
"This is a massacre. It's totally insane," she said.
She saw photos and videos of eyewitness accounts posted by Facebook friends. And she spoke to a friend in Kyiv. Military bases are being attacked by Russia, but there are also civilian casualties, she said.
"It's not just a war. It's World War III already started," she said.
She said the American embassy has relocated from Kyiv to Lviv. They go to Poland at night, then come back to Lviv to do office work.
"It's very, very strange what's happened," she said.
Her hometown is close enough to the Polish border that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should take notice, she said. Poland is the nearest NATO country to Ukraine.
"I think NATO has to do something, because it's 50 miles from the NATO border," she said.
Davyda said Putin is illogical, "a monkey with a grenade."
"He is just a sick person. We need to stop him," she said.
She sees him as worse than Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Ladin put together.
He doesn't tell the truth, either, she said.
"Every sentence is a lie. He says Ukraine doesn't exist as a country. Ukraine is older than Russia," she said.
Watching Putin's speech on her computer made Davyda furious.
"I wanted to kill him through my computer screen," she said.
He tries to tell Ukrainians they'll only be protected if they're part of Russia.
"It's not even funny, just scary. He's such a lunatic," she said.
But Davyda also places some of the blame on Biden.
Biden announced new sanctions Thursday and said he would send troops to nearby NATO countries. But Davyda doesn't think that's enough.
She believes a big part of the solution should be for the Unites States to stop buying hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Russia every day.
"We can use our own oil. We don’t need to spend even one dollar for Russian oil and gas. Why are we doing that? We have plenty of resources here," she said.
She also thinks we should block Russian communications, cutting off Putin's intelligence.
Davyda read an open letter to the president on her YouTube channel in the wake of the attack, in which she said Putin is one of the world's "greatest mass murderers and bloody dictators," and said he's been conducting a "brutal and illegitimate war against Ukraine" since 2014 when it attacked Crimea.
She asked why Biden as vice president in 2014 refused military supplies, sending blankets instead.
She also asked why Biden is not "stopping Putin today, despite having enough non-military resources for leverage?"
"Why do you work to make Putin great again by supporting his dirty gas business while destroying the American economy by cutting off gas lines?" she said.
