Roseburg police fired two sets of stun gun probes in order to subdue a man who was harassing customers, employees and later officers at a Northeast Stephens Street business on Thursday evening.
Police were called to Little Caesar's restaurant, 1127 NE Stephens St., at 5 p.m., where Travis James Couch, 33, of Roseburg, was causing a disturbance with customers and employees, the police report said.
When officers arrived, Couch reportedly became aggressive toward them as well, refusing to leave the restaurant despite multiple orders to do so. Couch then began verbally threatening the officers, according to the report, prompting one officer to pull his Taser and point it at Couch.
Couch stepped toward the officer and that officer fired his stun gun, reportedly striking Couch in the chest. While on the ground, Couch reportedly pulled one of the probes out of his chest and attempted to get back up, and a second set of probes was fired, which ultimately allowed officers to take Couch into custody.
Couch was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.