A Roseburg man was arrested on a number of charges after a pursuit near the Howard Johnson Motel on Northeast Stephens Street Monday morning.
Roseburg police responded to a call from the probation officer for Trask Phelps, 35, who said Phelps was at the motel and had an active warrant for his arrest.
According to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, officers converged on the motel room and Phelps was recognized trying to climb through the back window of the room, holding a handgun in each hand.
An attempt to fire a taser at Phelps failed and he retreated into the room, leaving instead through the front door of the room, apparently without a weapon. Phelps led officers on a foot pursuit through several residential and business properties in the area before he was eventually caught hiding underneath a shed on Northeast Neuner Street.
Phelps was arrested at gunpoint without further incident.
Officers learned the two guns Phelps was allegedly holding were reported stolen from a string of car break-ins in the West Harvard Avenue area over the course of the past week. Multiple other stolen items related to the break-ins were also recovered.
Phelps was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on five counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree theft, one count each of second- and third-degree theft, and an outstanding warrant from the state parole board.
The investigation is ongoing.
