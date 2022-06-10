With student safety and school security at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts, the Roseburg Public School Board met during its regular meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to secure Roseburg’s schools. The meeting was the next step in deciding what to do after Douglas County voters rejected a $154 million school bond in May.
Within the three-hour meeting that was held at Sunnyslope Elementary in Green, the board remained focused and vigilant on the safety of the community’s children. They took some bold moves to ensure that children will be protected while in the classroom.
“We need to find a way to spread this message,” said Joe Garcia, a member of the Political Action Committee that spearheaded the bond effort. “The over-40 community has never been involved in an active shooter drill. We need to explore unpopular opinions.”
Board members voted and approved the use of $8 million in Esser Funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and $3 million in saved monies to forward the safety protocols that were included in the failed bond measure. The board also voted to borrow the additional $5 million if necessary to complete the safety measures they outlined.
The Heritage building at Roseburg High School was another topic of discussion.
The board approved a motion to borrow $700,000 for three modular units to replace six classrooms that are inside the aging Heritage building. The modulars, which are already constructed, would need to be transported and then fitted into the campus with funds used partly for access ramps and retrofitting the buildings.
“We could wait and try to buy buildings later, but these are ready now,” said Jared Cordon, the superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools.
The board’s plan is to run another bond effort past voters in the May 2023 primary election that would partially pay back the loan.
In Oregon, 127 of the 197 school districts have some kind of active bond.
Cordon closed the meeting with an explanation of safety developments currently in the works:
Front door cameras are being placed in schools
Magnetizing locks are currently being installed around the area schools
Staff training and active shooter drills are being scheduled and organized
The board’s next meeting is on July 13, at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Administrative Office Board Room located at 1419 NW Valley View Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.