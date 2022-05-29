Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon started Wednesday’s school board work session with a moment of silence. The silent display was to reflect on those lost in the mass shooting on May 14 in Buffalo, New York, and Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
While both of these tragedies happened thousands of miles away, they serve as stark reminders that no community is immune to gun violence. Roseburg is already proof of that — not only once, but twice.
The community currently operates in the historical aftermath of two campus gun violence events; a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in 2015 and a shooting incident at Roseburg High School in 2006. Local educators are well aware of their vulnerabilities and challenges.
“We have a lot of campuses around here that are open campuses,” Cordon said. “There are too many entry points and anyone could walk up.”
Ed Villareal, the district’s safety coordinator, said he has already taken action.
“I have told all staff to be more diligent about locking all doors and really paying attention to their surroundings,” Villareal said. “We are also setting up more active shooter drills.”
The Uvalde school shooting comes exactly one week after Douglas County voters rejected a proposed $154 million school bond that, among other things, would increase safety. As of noon, May 26, the results show that 15,514 people voted on the school bond with 56.27% against the measure and 43.63% in favor.
The biggest question schools now face: What’s next?
While the work session was not designed to make decisions or pass policy, the school board needed to discuss plans for safety and security moving forward. At the meeting, Cordon asked each school board member to rank the projects that were included in the failed bond.
“There were nine items (contained in the bond) and the board choose three,” Cordon said.
The board chose secure entrance at all schools as their top priority, replacing the high school’s Heritage Building as the second and district-wide improvements as the third.
Quotes are currently being gathered and funding is being secured to fence in Green and Sunnyslope elementary schools. These are the first two schools to be fenced due to the level of on and off-hour activity.
“We need to secure all sites with fencing,” Villareal said. “Fencing first and then vestibules, it just won’t work the other way around.”
Villareal’s background includes 30 years in the Los Angeles Police Department. He has trained officers on active shooter scenarios.
“Securing these open campus designs is the first step to keeping these kids safe,” he said.
There is a planned action meeting for June 8 in which Cordon will bring forth recommendations for funding and cost analysis information for the three bond items the board feels are absolutely necessary.
In the meantime, the district has taken additional steps to help people feel safe about sending their children to school.
“I spoke with P.D., Roseburg, and Douglas County, and they have beefed up security because we understand about potential copycats,” Villareal said. “We have also budgeted for, and are in the midst of hiring, a new mobile district security officer that will be able to assist police and go where the need is greatest. With this new development, we may be able to hire two.”
