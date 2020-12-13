It’s all about the kids.
That was the overwhelming sentiment among motorcycle riders from throughout Douglas County as they gathered on a chilly Saturday morning for the annual Rudolph Run.
Saturday’s ride, attended by more than 60 riders and jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself, traveled to various sponsoring businesses, picking up the toy donations which will be distributed to children throughout Douglas County.
“It’s just about helping the kids,” said Doyle Poole, who has been riding in the Rudolph Run for 17 or 18 years.
“The ride is fun, it’s definitely for the kids.”
Pastor Dean Soper of the motorcycle club Bikers for Christ said that while it’s fun to mingle with the other riders, they all realize the goal of the day.
“It’s about the need for the kids to have a good Christmas,” Soper said.
Robert Quamme, a chapter elder for the Bikers for Christ, accepted his promotion to lead elf five years ago.
Mounted on his 2012 Harley-Davidson Road Glide — with a sound system blaring Christmas music throughout the tour — Santa and his team of supporters rode throughout Roseburg, stopping to pick up donated presents at various businesses along the way.
Led by an escort from the Oregon State Police and assisted by coordinated traffic control courtesy of Roseburg Towing, the caravan left the back parking lot of The News-Review on Northeast Winchester Street, made a quick trip east for a pickup on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, then made its way to various stops throughout Roseburg before making its final stop at the Winchester Pub and Grill near Amacher Park.
From there, two box trucks and a trailer full of toys were transported to the Oregon Department of Human Services office on West Harvard Avenue near the Interstate 5 interchange.
Barrels of toys, bicycles for all ages, and individual toys were unloaded.
At the caravan’s fourth stop, Tim’s Appliance & Mattress & Outlet Store, a father and son sat on the tailgate of their pickup to enjoy the show.
Max Rudin and his 9-year-old son Alex smiled as they barely made it down the stairs from their apartment to get a glimpse of what was happening.
Alex lives with cerebral palsy which affects his ability to walk. He and Max said that’s what caused them to miss last year’s Rudolph Run. This time, they heard the rumble of the motorcycles in time to get a front-row seat.
“I didn’t even know Santa rode!” Alex said with a smile.
When asked what he would most want Santa to bring for Christmas this year, Alex gave an answer that most anyone could agree with.
“If I was going to ask him for anything ... I’d ask him to end COVID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.