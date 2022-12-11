With a roar, rumble and Santa leading the way, the bikers, tow trucks and Addcox box trucks acting as toy collectors of the 19th annual Rudolph Run, left the parking lot of Cascade Community Credit Union on West Harvard Avenue sharply at 10 a.m. Saturday, on their route around Roseburg and surrounding areas to 27 toy donations sites.
“Rain may have affected the turnout a bit, but that is to be expected,” said Shelby Beattie, marketing director for Cascade Community Credit Union, “but almost everyone that came also brought a toy.”
Beginning in 2003, and continuing through the pandemic, albeit with a slightly smaller turnout, each year Rudolph Run runners collect hundreds of toys for the county’s underserved and impoverished children. This year’s donation will be made to Oregon Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue.
“I’m feeling jolly,” said Santa Claus, who is also known as Robert Quamme for most of the other calendar days of the year. “Any day on two wheels is a good day, especially for what we are doing.”
Chris Shoemaker, a member of Bikers for Christ, followed Santa immediately stating, “It could be snowing and we would be out here for this.”
At the first stop along the route, the ground shook as two rows of bikers sat alongside Cascades Coffee House.
“We were really excited to be a part of this and provided free coffee to people that brought in donations,” said Jazmyne Strohm of Cascades Coffee House.
“I thought that was really cool and kinda funny,” said Barista April Hayle, “but this is really a positive thing.”
As the parade made its way down Diamond Lake Boulevard and back, collecting donations along the way, vehicles honked, arms waved and everyone slowed to watch Santa and his holiday elves travel across town.
“I am new to these” said Gary McElroy, one of the riders. “I did a Medford run last Saturday and going to do a run tomorrow in Myrtle Creek. I am part of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and wanted to come ride with other groups in the motorcycle community and spread the message of Jesus.”
The run came to an end at the Oregon Department of Human Services building, where their staff had enlisted the help of some Navy ROTC youths to help the unloading process. Even with all the extra hands, it took more than 20 minutes to unload all the toys the three Addcox trucks, the Roseburg Towing company trailer, two pick-ups and one Hummer held, which nearly filled an entire board room at the DHS building.
Teddy bears alongside dinosaurs and Legos were piled high next to soccer balls and Gabby Cats. Ada Twist Scientists kits alongside a few Squishmallows, all trying to spill over the edges of the barrels and pile onto the floor where they would wait until they could spill out onto another floor and into the hearts of children across Douglas County.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.