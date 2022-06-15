This Saturday, Elkton will host its annual Blooms ‘n Butterflies event, including the 5k Butterfly Run, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the 15-year anniversary of the event and people of all ages are welcome to come to enjoy the event and participate in the run.
The event starts with Hatha Yoga at 8:30 a.m., hosted by Andrea Campos Smith. Dress up like a butterfly for the run/walk from 9 to 11 a.m., then enter the costume contest by 11:30 a.m. You do not have to run to enter the costume contest, but running in costume is encouraged.
The entry fee for the Butterfly Costume 5k run-walk is only $5 for adults and free to children.
Enjoy live music all day, from flutes to banjos. Shop home, art, eco-friendly and garden artisans, while kids can enjoy free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year also features special entertainment just for kids including a special reading time with Disney’s Princess Rapunzel at 10:15 a.m. At noon, join Decor’mm and Disney’s Princess Rapunzel for a sing-along and dance lessons.
Kids 18 and under can enjoy a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tomaselli's Pizza Wagon or Outpost Cafe. Meals are also available for purchase to support ECEC’s educational programs.
By the greenhouse patio, Tomaselli's Pastry Mill & Cafe serves pizza by the slice or whole pie from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Outpost Cafe serves hot dogs and veggie dogs with sides, along with a limited menu of sandwiches, baked goods, coffee drinks and smoothies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The Blooms and Butterflies Festival has been going on well over a decade and the Butterfly Run started in 2007 by the long-time community member and winemaker John Bradley,” said Morgan Fay, the event and marketing coordinator for the Elkton Community Education Center. "This event has been going on for several years and brings people from all over to attend the festival. It is also a local tradition, fun for the whole family, provides festivities in a small rural community and it brings tourism to Elkton, which stimulates the local economy.”
After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 and having a small event in 2021 while restrictions were still being enforced, 2022 is gearing up to be a strong showing.
“This year we're pulling out all the stops and making this year's Blooms and Butterflies Festival the best one yet,” said Fay.
More than just a fun time for the family and a reason to dress up like a butterfly, this event has a serious undertone of community support.
“I think it's important for folks to know that the run and festival is a fundraiser. It's part of how we earn income to employ high school students and promote our youth employment mission,” said Fay. "We are engaging and providing opportunities for young people to have activities that are free, the free lunches, we also have a soccer program this summer, we have the kids run for free at Bloom and we'll be doing a reading and music program this summer in August. Every kid in the reading program will go home with a book.”
