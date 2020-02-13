A black angus steer, that escaped its trailer near milepost 124 on Thursday morning, eluded police and its owner before it was later euthanized at the Roseburg High School parking lot.
At 5:47 a.m., police received a report that the steer had escaped and the owner was trying to locate it and keep it from getting on the freeway. At the time, the owner believed the steer would have to be euthanized.
The steer made its way to the Roseburg High School parking lot where it was put down. The owner of the steer was able to remove it and load it back in the trailer afterward. There were no students on the campus at the time.
The Roseburg Police Department later received calls of a large pool of blood on the ground near the visitor's center on Southeast Spruce Street in Roseburg. It was determined this also was from the steer, as the owner pulled to the side of the road in that area after leaving Roseburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.