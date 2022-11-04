The threat of theft is a real and ongoing concern for the residents of rural Douglas County, according to a local postmaster and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
People who have their mail delivered to street addresses will notice thieves are coming along and grabbing the mail for themselves. Mail theft is an issue that remains largely unresolved, not only countywide, but also state and nationwide.
“The biggest, number one, thing people can do is to check their mailbox every single day,” said Glide Postmaster Steve Sulffridge. “Most of the mail we find, or is returned to us, are from individuals that do not check their mail daily.”
New measures are taking place to curb the crime.
“This year they have started attacking locked mailboxes in broad daylight,” Sulffridge said. “When I started 17 years ago the only mail that got stolen was if the flag was up and it was at night.”
The community of Glide has banded together to provide each other with an added level of security and safety.
“When it comes to solving mail theft cases, it is a community effort,” said Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office. “Reporting suspicious vehicles or persons near mailboxes can help law enforcement solve these crimes. Video surveillance and trail cameras placed strategically near mailboxes are also highly beneficial”.
There is an added concern as we approach the holiday season.
“I would recommend people that have home delivery to build a box of some kind for package delivery, any box is a slight deterrent,” Sulffridge said.
O’Dell said that picking up mail promptly, or having a trusted person do it for you, helps as well.
“If you are going to be away, consider asking the post office to hold your mail until you return,” O’Dell said.
Sulffridhe said there are also options through the post office, such as post office boxes, dual delivery or informed delivery that can help.
“You can have checks and important documents sent to a P.O. Box and just receive magazines and flyers on the street mailbox,” Sulffridge said about dual delivery.
Another option is informed delivery from www.usps.com which gives people the chance to see what is going to be delivered on that day prior to anything being placed in boxes.
The sheriff’s office advised that people never send cash through the mail and inquire with your postal worker about overdue or delayed mail. DCSO encourages people to consider renting a post office box if their area is experiencing a high volume of mail theft, but most importantly report mail theft to law enforcement immediately.
