The city of Roseburg can provide sandbag materials on a limited basis to area residents as Roseburg and surrounding areas are at risk for flooding through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Monday for Roseburg and other Douglas County and Southern Oregon communities. The flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning.
Flooding of the North and South Umpqua rivers, Deer Creek and other streams and flood-prone locations are possible because of excessive runoff from heavy rain and snowmelt from a low-elevation snowpack in southwestern Oregon. Low-water crossings may be flooded, and creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, according to the National Weather Service flood watch.
The city provides sandbag materials on a limited first-come, first-served basis for residents to help protect against flooding. Residents must fill and transport sandbags themselves.
Sand, bags and a shovel are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Public Works maintenance shop, 425 NE Fulton St. in Roseburg, and around the clock at the Parks Maintenance Shop, 1802 NW Stewart Park Drive (across from the Stewart Park locomotive) in Roseburg.
Several highways in the Cascades were closed overnight due to heavy snow, down trees and slides. Highway 138E from Glide to U.S. 97 remains closed.
Charles Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford, said since Monday the Roseburg area has received close to 2 inches of rain. The rain has contributed to the water level of nearby creeks to increase quickly, he said.
High winds caused over 500 residents to lose power throughout the county. As of Tuesday morning, all but two residents in the Tenmile Lake area were still without power, according to a Facebook post from Douglas Electric Cooperative.
Rain is forecasted in the area through Wednesday.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
