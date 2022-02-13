Melba Crider of North Bend, front, takes a lesson on fly fishing casting from Fly Fishing Veterans Director Doug Myers at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out a taxidermy display at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out an animatronic Bigfoot on display at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Rustin Geyer, 3, of Medford looks up at an animatronic Bigfoot on display at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show.
Melba Crider of North Bend, front, takes a lesson on fly fishing casting from Fly Fishing Veterans Director Doug Myers at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Ryan Stephens of Roseburg, right, and his son Hunter Stephens, 13, check out a display of boats at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out recreational vehicles on display at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Tara Henry of Roseburg holds her 1-year-old nephew Brody Duffield as he checks out the sport fishing aquarium at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show on Saturday.
Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers treasurer John Hulse demonstrates his fly tying technique at the annual Sportsmen and Outdoors Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Something pungent struck Scot Violette’s nostrils. In that moment he knew — Sasquatch was near.
“My best description of the smell is skunk, wet dog, garbage and onions,” Violette said.
He continued hiking when a sudden noise drew his attention toward a brush opening about 200 feet away where a hairy, ape-like creature stared at him. After 25 years of restlessly researching the creature, tracking sightings and spending a “stupid amount of time” camping in the woods, he finally saw one with his own eyes.
Violette, of Squatch America, came out to The Seven Feathers Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show on Saturday with a 10-foot tall, 800-pound animatronic Sasquatch in tow to wow believers and skeptics alike. The organization, which aims to inform the public about the existence of the cryptid species — animals whose existence have not been conclusively proven — also provided footprint castings and informational posters. There are about 5,000 to 6,000 Sasquatch across the county, Violette said.
Roger Drennen, of Myrtle Creek, came out to discuss Bigfoot, the other common name for Sasquatch with a silhouette necklace around his neck. He said he’s been a believer since the age of eight after stumbling upon footprints in the woods. Since then he even spotted one while he was fishing alongside the South Umpqua River. About 20 people came out to the booth with stories of encounters, Violette said. The encounters ranged from hearing noises at night, stone throwing and actual sightings.
However, Sasquatch wasn’t the only draw for the event. Attendees throughout the day had the chance to get a taste of the multitude of outdoor recreation options available through exhibitors, attractions and sponsors. Guides and outfitters were also around to inform people about adventures on local and exotic waterways, ocean fishing, hunting expeditions and photographic adventures. Some learned the tricks of fly fishing with Doug Myers, of Fly Fishing Veterans, as others admired the head and shoulder mounts of elk, deer and other hunting prizes.
Arguably, Tag, the 10-foot tall, half-ton Kodiak bear stole the show. Crowds filled every space on bleachers and around the cage area where Tag performed a series of tricks in order to receive cookie after cookie.
The sound of “oo’s” and “aw’s” were not in short supply throughout the performance.
The final day of the outdoors show will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
