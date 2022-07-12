In 2020, Glide Revitalization was excited to start promoting its inaugural Sasquatch Festival, which would be held in conjunction with the high school’s all-class reunion.
Unfortunately, a virus showed up and put those plans — along with virtually any other plans — indefinitely on hold.
Two years later, Sasquatch will be making its debut in Glide.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 23, on the old middle school athletic fields, located in the bowl between the high school and former middle school, which now houses Glide Revitalization.
“Through social media, we’ve already reached around 16,000 people,” Glide Revitalization finance manager Jeana Beam said. “If we can get even 10% of those to show up, that would be overwhelming.
“We’re starting to very much feel like this is already a success even though we’re still a month away from it.”
As originally planned, the Sasquatch Festival will be held in conjunction with Glide High School’s “make-up” all-class reunion, which unofficially kicks off July 22 but will include a number of events on the school’s campus July 23 as well.
“We’re hoping we can draw some extra attention from (the reunion),” Beam said. “This is something that a lot of people have been anticipating.”
The event will feature live music, plenty of activities and as many as 30 or more vendors, including food trucks.
The festival officially is scheduled to run from 4-10 p.m., although there may be some early birds, especially from the nearby reunion.
At 8 p.m., guests will be treated to a Sasquatch-themed movie on a 40-foot outdoor screen. That movie? Of course it’s the 1987 John Lithgow classic, “Harry and the Hendersons.”
“The dream is just to see a bunch of people having fun, being a community again,” Beam said. “Having had everyone so excited about it (two years ago) and being in a small town, any recreation that involved people got pushed back. So we’re super excited to see everyone out there enjoying it.
“Everybody (at Glide Revitalization) is pretty excited,” Beam added. “We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll have a good turnout, but there’s always a little anxiety.”
Beam, 38, is a Glide High grad and, having grown up living in the woods, she said she’s a believer in the “mythical” giant of the wilderness.
“I’ve lived out in the woods way too long to not think that there’s something weird out there,” Beam laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.