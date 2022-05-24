SUTHERLIN — A Sutherlin man has been released from the Douglas County Jail after a Saturday afternoon altercation which led to another man being shot.
Police and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home at the intersection of Pine and Second Streets in Sutherlin at approximately 3 p.m. to the report of an armed standoff, where one person had reportedly been shot twice by the resident of the home.
The event escalated when the shooting victim, Kiefer “Kevin” Plueard, reportedly spotted Joshua Pitner and followed Pitner to the Second Street home, where another person pursuing Pitner reportedly said “We need to make some ashes,” according to a court document.
Pitner reportedly emerged from the home with a shotgun to confront Plueard and, in the midst of their dispute, Pitner reportedly shot at Plueard’s calf, then fired another round of buckshot into the ground.
As the argument escalated, Pitner fired again, striking Plueard again, to which Plueard reportedly said to his passenger, “Get the pistol, fool!”
Plueard reportedly got back into the car and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries.
Investigators say Pitner let them in the house to retrieve the shotgun, which still had two live rounds in the magazine.
Pitner was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $50,000.
