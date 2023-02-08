Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg was one of three organizations in Douglas County that received a new grant from the Pacific Power Foundation, which focuses on community enhancement and development.
Saving Grace received a $2,000 award for veterinary equipment to provide care for the growing number of animals at the animal shelter in Douglas County, according to Pacific Power.
”The foundation looks for opportunities to support customers in the Pacific Power service area, and Saving Grace’s work caring for over 4,000 animals a year is filling a critical need,” said Brandon Zero, media spokesperson for PacifiCorp.
Saving Grace Executive Director Megan Gram said the organization was able to purchase 20 additional surgical packs. “These are mostly used for spay and neuter surgeries, but can also be used for any surgeries we may have to perform like amputations or eye removal,” Gram said.
While it is not the norm, the veterinarian working is able to perform 60 spays a day, but only on cats.
“When we use the 10 surgical packs we have, we have to constantly rotate, clean and sterilize items and put them back through the autoclave for the next procedure,” Gram said. “This will allow us to keep up on surgeries and to bring in more doctors for bigger surgery days or on special occasions.”
Saving Grace has been looking for a second veterinarian for the better part of nine months.
“We basically do two days a week of public spay and neuter surgeries due to the lack of staff,” Gram said. “That is our biggest barrier right now, we need to find another veterinarian to be able to provide services on a weekly basis.”
Saving Grace receives 13% of its finances through a contract with the county, but the other 87% is provided by the community, according to Gram.
Those interested in volunteering or supporting Saving Grace Adoption Center can visit savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org or go to 450 Old Del Rio Road. in Roseburg. Business hours are from noon — 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.