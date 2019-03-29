Adoptable dogs from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be heading out on field trips next week as the shelter is part of a nationwide study.
On Tuesday, five dogs will be heading out into the community, five more dogs will be going on trips Wednesday.
Arizona State University is conducting research at 100-shelters to see how fostering programs affect dogs, shelter staff and volunteers.
“Foster programs of any length help reduce stress for dogs in kennels and provide them with enrichment and increased their visibility in the community with potential adopters,” according to a press release sent by Saving Grace.
“Similar programs at shelters across the country have been enormously successful,” Saving Grace Executive Director Wendy Kang said. “We are excited to introduce this in our community.”
Volunteers are asked to provide insight into the dog’s personality and behavior after the field trip, which can be anything from a hike to an afternoon nap.
Dogs will wear a vest that reads “Adopt Me” and will leave the shelter with a supply bag, which includes treats, leashes, seatbelt connector, litter bags and a water bowl.
“We want the process to be simple, easy and fun,” kennel manager Rachael Daniel said.
Maddie’s Fund, a national foundation established to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, is funding the study.
“As one of the 100 animal shelters participating, they’re helping us understand about how field trips, like the Fido Field Trip program, affect dogs awaiting adoption as well as the staff and volunteers at these shelters,” said Dr. Lisa Gunter, Maddie’s Fund Research Fellow in the Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University. “We’re grateful for progressive organizations like Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center that are willing to implement new fostering programs and collect data about these programs, so that we can learn how to better the lives of dogs in animal shelters.”
To volunteer for programs such as the Fido field trips, apply online at www.savinggrace.info.
