For the first time ever, Veteran Suicide Prevention and Oktoberfest will partner up on a 3-day fundraising event.
“The city was trying to find ways to get people out into the community with worthwhile events,” Katie Starket, Winston’s court clerk, said. “My background is in marketing and graphic design, so I have been working on this for a while.”
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, the city of Winston will host Oktoberfest Tournament 2022. Participation in the full event comes with a $200 entry fee, but two-person teams will compete over the three-day event in various activities.
Participants will enjoy a pretzel eating contest, a stein hold (holding a full beer stein in front of you for the longest period of time), leg rolling, Bucketball, a stein race and the ever-popular Hammerschlagen (the German game of hammering nails into a stump).
First place will be $10,000
The second place will be $1,000
Third place will receive $500
“You don’t necessarily have to be the fastest or the strongest, you just have to be willing and able to join in and have fun,” said Starket.
With over $50,000 raised through community support and sponsors, this event is fully funded and all prize money comes from the sponsors.
“My goal was to create an event for the whole Douglas County community to have a place to come together and support veterans, both here with us, and those who have passed,” said Starket.
Many local stores are donating roses to those who have a fallen soldier in their life.
There will be beer gardens all three days and a patron margarita bar on Saturday. Proceeds, as well as 100% of the tournament fees and revenue from the event, will be donated to veteran suicide prevention organizations. The breakdown is that 100% of tournament fees will be donated to K-9s for Warriors, with alcohol sales being split with 50% going to Source One Serenity and 50% going to the Moods in Music program.
With support from various military and veterans support agencies, and a community eager to break the shackles of COVID-19, this event looks to bring people together for fun and unity.
“We just wanted to create a fun event for people to come to and enjoy,” said Starket.
