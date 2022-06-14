SCOTTSBURG — The Scottsburg community celebrated the completion and opening of the new Scottsburg Bridge on Saturday. They held a Bridge Picnic in the Park to celebrate the end of the bridge's 2-plus-year construction.
The new bridge's construction started in February 2020 with the goal of replacing the original bridge which opened in 1929. While many bridges along Highway 38 have been replaced, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the 90-year-old Scottsburg Bridge remained largely unchanged. Since it was built in an era when vehicles were smaller and traveled at slower speeds, an upgrade was needed to accommodate modern-day traffic.
The new $42.8 million bridge was redesigned and widened to accommodate the increase in traffic and brings the communities of Reedsport, Scottsburg and Elkton closer together.
“There is a small group of folks that grew up in Scottsburg, on the Umpqua River, together in the 60's, 70's that have a huge tie to Scottsburg Bridge,” said Mike Seets, a Scottsburg resident. “We grew up crossing it twice a day, five days a week on the way to and from school, and on the weekends and all summer we swam, fished and just fooled around near the bridge. It is, and always will be, part of us.”
“We have had a lot of migration into this area over the last 15-20 years,” said Jim Irvine, a senior fellow in residence at Portland State University's College of Urban & Public Affairs. “Then, we also have a community of people that have been here through many economic trials. Maybe this bridge will help bring these different cultures together, plus the event is going to be a lot of fun.”
During Saturday's celebration, local Boy Scout Troop No. 310 conducted a flag ceremony and Jennifer Janizewski performed the National Anthem and God Bless America.
Event-goers were treated to a free fish fry provided by Bryan Fletcher that included hot dogs, old-fashioned lemonade and an assortment of salads. The community was encouraged to bring a dish of their own and to participate in a Scottsburg Bridge Pot Luck.
“It was a great turnout of people. The food was awesome and, far as I could tell, everyone had a fantastic time,” Fletcher said. "It was really nice to see our community get together to celebrate our new and beautiful bridge, thanks to Hamilton construction.”
With a large crowd of picnic participants in attendance, the celebration went off without a hitch — despite mother nature’s best efforts. Laughs and stories were shared, good food was enjoyed and new community bonds were built — right alongside the new bridge.
