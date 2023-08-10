With names like Kamikaze, Freak Out, Starship Exodus, Shock Wave, Tornado and Sizzler, fairgoers experienced a rollercoaster of emotions on the Rainer Amusements’ rides at the Douglas County Fair on Wednesday.
Lengthy lines at the ticket booth formed almost an hour before the rides opened. Kids camped out with their bare legs pressed against scorching asphalt; “This is the longest line I’ve ever seen,” echoed through the crowd.
Karen Cordell waited with her four grandkids.
All four of their voices blurted their most anticipated ride over one another.
“The rollercoaster, I like how fast it goes and the crazy bumps,” Evie Cordell, 8, said pointing to the Kiddie Coaster.
“And I like the big slide, it goes so fast, and it’s blue, his favorite color,” Millie Cordell, 5, said, showing her 4-year-old brother, Steven Cordell, the beaming blue Super Slide, while Ben Cordell, 2, aimlessly threw a toy rocket around.
John Stubbs was sitting in the Kiddie Coaster awaiting young adrenaline junkies to hop aboard. He’s been working at the Douglas County Fair since 2008.
“The kids, I can’t stand ‘em” Stubbs joked. “I make the kids get screaming, smiling and having fun.”
Every day he takes his own ride on the Kiddie Coaster.
Mayzie Palmer, 6, came off the ride with a grin, “I screamed,” she said with a roar, ready to take on the Happy Swing next.
Kids legs jittered as they stood in line for the Freak Out, a colossal swinging pendulum — leaving riders legs dangling and stomachs churning from above.
“You feel like you’re gonna die,” Zoey Young said, anticipating her turn.
“I like the way they make you feel, like you’re gonna throw up,” Freija Pederson replied.
As they exited the ride their forecast held true, “I thought we were gonna die,” they agreed, heading toward the enclosed, spinning Starship Exodus.
From kiddos eager to ride in a mini taxi cab or a super-sized strawberry to those seeking thrills of twists, turns, flips, spins and drops from sky-high — fairgoers can find their own piece of fun.
The carnival gate is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day of the fair. A bracelet for unlimited carnival rides and two games is available for $45. More information: bit.ly/47CbT6q.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
