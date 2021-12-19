Scribble Dog and Pointy Fox are always sniffing out adventure along the banks of the North Umpqua River.
That and maybe some delicious blackberries.
The seemingly unlikely duo come from the imagination of Frank Warren and are brought to life through the illustrations of Harriett Noel in a new children’s book.
“An Adventure of Scribble Dog and Pointy Fox” was recently published by Brooktree Media.
The story follows the two characters as they decide to satisfy their hunger by seeking out a blackberry bush on the opposite side of the river. What comes next involves some fun misadventure caused after Scribble Dog tags along with the mischievous Pointy Fox.
“Pointy Fox is my brain,” Warren said in reference to his own tendency for mischief.
Warren began writing stories involving Scribble Dog and Pointy Fox 20 years ago for his grandsons who lived in the area. He’d spend time handwriting every page of the story with some sketches before mailing the stories from California to Oregon.
“It was something fun to read to the grandchildren,” Warren said.
Flash forward 20 years later when Warren and his wife, Mary Jo, officially moved to Roseburg — fittingly by the river he wrote so much about — that the idea to publish these stories emerged after meeting Noel, who lived three doors down. Yet, the process of transforming these handwritten pages to a published book took a village, or in this case a portion of the neighborhood.
Frank Warren brought the ink and paper, his wife, the computer, Noel, brought the tools to illustrate. Not to mention the constant support from both of their children — both Warren and Noel have a child living in the neighborhood — and their daughter’s dog, CC, who is the real-life model for Scribble Dog.
“Mary Jo keeps us both in line,” Noel said. “When we go flying off into some creative who knows what, she brings us back down to earth again.”
When he’s not imagining adventures for his two characters, Frank Warren continues to draw inspiration from all the things he sees along the North Umpqua River for epigrams he writes and gives to neighbors on a daily basis.
“I love his mind, and it doesn’t just stop at Scribble Dog and Pointy Fox,” Noel said. “I think that spurred me on to want to do this because he really is a treasure.”
Warren and Noel plan to bring the trouble-bound duo back next year. This time involving shenanigans with cheetahs and other critters at Wildlife Safari.
All the illustrations inside the book remain blank, inviting children to use it as a coloring books, as well. Noel said they wanted to encourage children to bring out their colored pencils and other drawing tools to have fun with the book.
Anyone who is interested in purchasing a copy can find it at Barnes and Noble or online at bookshop.org.
