Items from the Camas Valley Sewing Bee, an organization that provides free sewing lessons to children, sit on display at the Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild's annual quilt show held Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
The Umpqua Valley Quilter’s Guild hosted its annual quilt show, this year titled ‘Seams Like Home’, from Friday to Sunday, drawing hundreds of visitors to the Douglas County Fairgrounds to view the quilts on display, hear from guest speakers and take lessons on how to quilt themselves.
Early Saturday, visitors were able to listen to a presentation from guest speaker Linda Bauer, as well as take part in a quilts of valor ceremony, an event to give veterans honorary quilts.
“Oh, it was great,” Shirley Pyle said. Pyle works with the Umpqua Valley Quilter’s Guild and organized the event. “We had the color guard here and this room was packed.”
Vendors arrived from across Oregon to show fabrics and sewing machines, including Jack Boersma, who owns the Boersma Sewing Center in McMinville, Oregon.
The store, Boersma said, takes up 20,000 square feet across four stories and is one of the largest fabric stores in the Pacific Northwest.
At the quilting show, he had multiple Innova sewing machines on display, which, depending on the size, can range in price from $15,500 to $19,500 according to Innova’s website.
“Everybody that I go teach for hours while we set them up, everybody’s so excited, happy, and I really enjoy that,” Boersma said. “I’m meeting all the people that I’ve helped in the past, and new people, but because I delivered machines like this for 25 years, lots of these people are my customers.”
As dozens of people browsed the quilts on display, which numbered more than 300, organizers felt that the event was a success.
“I mean, I think every year has gotten better, but I feel like we have the record (attendance) this year,” Pyle said. “... We’ve got lots of people coming from all over, and I’ve got nothing but compliments for the show.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
