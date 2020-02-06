Even in death, Janice Marie Rose remains homeless.
Rose, who reportedly struggled with a drug addiction and lived mostly on the streets for more than a decade, was found dead two weeks ago under the Washington Avenue Bridge. Her body is being held at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, waiting for someone to claim it.
“Where does she go? Who takes care of her now?” asked Sandie Petty, a volunteer at the Roseburg Dream Center, who befriended Rose. “That’s the saddest part of all this — that no one came to get her.”
Rose was a regular at the Dream Center for at least the past year and considered it to be almost like a second home, Petty and others said. Rose would often help clean up after meals and wipe the tables down, and she was given a desk in the corner. Rose liked helping at the center so much that a year ago she filled out an application to volunteer there, but never made it through the selection process, center staffers said.
Tim Edmondson, director at the Dream Center, said Rose was a central reason he opened a day center for the homeless. He recalled the day Rose was in the Dream Center, sipping on a cup of coffee and eating a stale donut.
“I looked over at her and God said, ‘Tim, you can do better than this.’ That was kind of the seed for the drop-in center,” he said.
Edmondson, like others who interacted with Rose at the Dream Center, said he only knew bits and pieces of her life. She had a teenage son who she adored and a mother who would visit on occasion.
But mostly, her life was filled with struggle, hunger, cold nights, loneliness and violence, Edmondson and others said. Those battles took a toll on Rose physically and emotionally, he said.
“For a woman on the streets that long, the trauma is intense,” Edmondson said.
No one at the Dream Center knew Rose better than Petty, whose eyes welled up with tears as she discussed the friendship.
Like Edmondson, Petty remembered the many rough patches Rose endured. There was the time she was hit by a car on Christmas Eve, taken to the hospital, then released a day later.
Petty would loan Rose money, which she always paid back, and pick out donated clothes for her to wear. But no matter what Petty gave Rose to wear — even frilly nightgowns — within a few days they would be dirty.
“She would be covered in dirt, like she rolled in it,” Petty recalled. “I think she did it for safety reasons, so no one would touch her.”
Petty would routinely wash Rose’s clothes for her and hand them back. She still has some of Rose’s clothes and other belongings that she never got to return to her. She keeps them at the Dream Center, in a white plastic bag marked “Janice Rose,” tucked inside a brown cardboard box. She is not quite sure what to do with them.
“I feel funny going through her stuff. It’s Janice’s stuff,” Petty said, as she slowly pulled items out of the bag and placed them on a table:
A blue backpack.
A cloth purse.
A roll of grey duct tape.
A pair of brown sparkle oversized glasses, with no lenses.
Several combs.
Two lighters.
A travel size Johnson’s Baby shampoo.
A Mead 70-page yellow notebook, badly weathered, with the pages resembling a ledger.
A Tell-A-Tell children’s book, badly weathered.
A hand-sized bible, wet, pages stuck together.
A small light blue lamb.
A torn out ad for the Umpqua Community College Adults School.
A torn out page of a publication called Community Uplift.
Petty said she will never forget the last time she saw Rose two weeks ago, likely the day before she was found dead.
It was at the Dream Center, in the early afternoon. Here is how she remembers it:
“The last day I saw her she had on four layers of clothes, all wet, and several blankets over the clothes. These blankets aren’t made for rain and they fall apart when they get wet. Her blankets were basically rags, but Janice didn’t want to let them go. I gave her dry clothes, but I don’t think she changed. She didn’t laugh much, and that last day she didn’t laugh at all. She must’ve been hurting. She was upset. She let out a sound, it was like an anguish. She was crying but there were no tears. That’s the only word I can come up with — the anguish she felt. She was hungry so I took her to McDonald’s. She ordered a strawberry shake, hamburger and fries. She drank the shake but kept the burger and fries for later. I gave her money so she could eat the next day.”
Rose’s death — like much of her life — is shrouded in mystery.
Police said her body was found at about 5 p.m. Jan. 21, and that they are not investigating her death as a crime. The cause of death is still under review but it is “believed to be due to natural processes,” Douglas County Medical Examiner Craig Kinney said. He also said that records indicate Rose had an adult son, but efforts to contact him have not yet been successful.
But staff and volunteers at the Roseburg Dream Center, including Petty, said Rose visited the center on Jan. 22. They also said Rose talked about a mother who visited infrequently and a teenage son who goes to high school in the area. Rose never mentioned an adult son, they said.
Some of the clients of the Dream Center said they are raising money to give Rose a proper service and resting place.
Petty said she isn’t sure what she will do with Rose’s clothes and other belongings. Perhaps what saddens Petty most of all, she said, is that Rose’s story, tragic as it may seem, is not that unique.
Dozens of people come to the Dream Center each day seeking some food, clothes, conversation, maybe a warm smile. Their lives all matter, Petty said.
“All the people in here, they all have a purpose but nobody can see it,” she said. “They all have a story.”
