Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center hosted the second annual Barks and Recreation event Saturday at Stewart Park in Roseburg, drawing hundreds of visitors and their furry friends to participate in contests, get pet supplies and spend a day out in the sun.
“It’s great to bring the community together and spread awareness of how much fun you can have with a dog,” said Courtney Davenport, the operations director at Saving Grace. “We have some interest in some of our dogs that are here now, so it would be amazing to see them go home. We’re just coming together as a community for things that everybody loves.”
Davenport said that Saving Grace’s dog shelter is currently full, but the organization had a booth at the event to hopefully get visitors to adopt or foster the pets in need.
“I’ve seen how much work, how much compassion they have for these animals that are in the shelter and have no homes,” said Aaron Daniel, a realty broker at Lamonte Real Estate Professionals, a local real estate company that sponsored the event. “They are working so hard to find good homes for these animals.”
Dogs of all shapes and sizes were at the event — some, like Thanos, a 165-pound Great Dane, towered over small children, while others like Punkin, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Pitbull, were much smaller in stature.
Visitors could get their dogs vaccinated, get their nails trimmed or buy special treats, but the highlight of the day was the dog pie eating contest. Dogs of all kinds attempted to be the fastest at eating a “pie” — a mixture of pumpkin, whipped cream and a small dog cookie.
Those looking to adopt or foster a dog can visit Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, which is open for adoptions 12-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 450 Old Del Rio Road, Roseburg.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.