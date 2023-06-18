Europe’s capitals are exciting but they’re only the beginning of places to explore. If you have London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Vienna or Athens on your itinerary, consider visiting a “second city” where you’ll gain a different perspective.
Here are a few examples.
If you’re a fan of books by the country vet James Herriot, or the TV series based on them, you should visit the ancient city of York, a terrific base for exploring England’s rugged and beautiful Yorkshire landscape.
York is home to the Shambles, a narrow street lined with medieval buildings, the massive 15th-century Gothic cathedral, York Minster, and the National Railway Museum.
Lyon, about four and a half hours south of Paris, is a center of French gastronomy, known for its fine restaurants and Les Halles Paul Bocuse, a popular indoor market named for the legendary chef. The city is also a center of silk weaving, a tradition dating back centuries.
That history is preserved in a museum, in weaving workshops and an annual festival, which takes place Nov. 16-19.
Milan, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, is a capital of fashion as well as a financial hub and a city rich in history. In the Quadrilatero della Moda, Milan’s high-end shopping district, you’ll find showrooms and boutiques displaying the latest from Italian designers.
The city is also home to one of the world’s most famous paintings, Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” in the convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie.
Valencia is a port city on Spain’s southeastern coast with a striking mix of ancient and modern architecture. You can wander through Old Town, visiting historic sites including a Gothic cathedral, soak up some sun at one of Valencia’s many beaches and tour the stunning City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic cultural and entertainment complex that includes a science museum and aquarium.
Porto, in northwest Portugal, is a charming city renowned for its production of port wine, stately bridges and ancient churches and monuments. You can visit a port wine cellar for a tasting experience.
Ribeira Square, on the banks of the Douro River, is a popular neighborhood with winding streets, old-fashioned terraced houses and restaurants serving traditional cuisine.
Nestled in the Alps, Salzburg, Austria, is noteworthy as the birthplace of Mozart and as the setting for one of the most beloved films of all time — “The Sound of Music.”
You can tour locations where the movie was filmed, including Leopoldskron Palace, which stood in for the von Trapp family home. At Mozart’s birthplace, you’ll see artifacts from the composer’s life, including his violin.
Thessaloniki, a gateway to the Aegean Sea, is considered the cultural capital of Greece. You’ll find museums dedicated to everything from archaeology to photography to the history of Thessaloniki’s Jewish community.
You should stroll along the waterfront promenade but also explore neighborhoods like Ladadika, with its cobblestone streets and inviting bars, cafes and restaurants.
