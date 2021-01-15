As the second round of Economic Impact Payments continue to be distributed to eligible Americans, some will find the second payment may not be paid the same way as the first.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Revenue, some recipients may receive their payment by check or debit card rather than direct deposit. The U.S. Treasury began distributing the second stimulus payment on Dec. 29, mostly via direct deposit. The next day, payments were mailed as either checks from the Internal Revenue Service or as Economic Impact Payment (EIP) debit card from Money Network Cardholder Services in Omaha, Nebraska.
Under the latest stimulus relief package approved by Congress, single Americans will receive a one-time payment of $600, married couples who filed jointly will receive $1,200 total ($600 apiece) and families will get an additional $600 for each eligible child under the age of 17. No action is required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment.
More economic aid might be on the way for Americans. President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday, including a plan for additional checks of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
For eligible recipients who do not receive the payment, it can be claimed by filing a 2020 tax return. The Economic Impact Payments are an advance payment of what will be called the Recovery Rebate Credit on the 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.
Information about payments can be found through the “Get My Payment” tool at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. According to the IRS website, this is the best way to get information about stimulus payments “as phone assisters do not have additional information beyond what’s available online.”
Editor’s note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
