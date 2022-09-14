The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is doing everything in its power to make students, parents and the community at-large feel youth are being cared for and looked after.
“I make it very clear to my deputies if they have any extra time to be a visible presence at the schools,” said Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. “While it is not the same as having an officer assigned, it is some presence.”
As with most staffing issues, funding and manpower remain the biggest issues in providing the security coverage parents demand and law enforcement desire to provide.
“I would love to just assign officers to every school,” Hanlin said, “but we just do not have that staffing.”
Roseburg Police Department provides school security needs for Roseburg Public Schools. The Winston-Dillard School District has two full -time SROs; officer Bobby Carpenter and officer Kevin Van Atta. They cover the four Winston schools, Dillard Alternative High School and Lookingglass Elementary.
School resource officers fill a larger role than just being a symbol of safety on school campuses.
“We have a really strong partnership with the Roseburg Police Department and the County,” said Jared Cordon, superintendent of the Roseburg Public Schools. “We currently have one SRO, officer Dan Knott, and he is mainly at Roseburg High School.”
To provide extra security measures in the face of staffing issues, the district hired two safety officers who cover the middle and elementary schools in the district.
“Roseburg Police feel strongly that SROs play a vital role in our community. They are a sworn police officer but more than that they also become a de facto counselor and law educator,” said Daniel Allen, public information officer for the Roseburg Police Department. “Our SRO is currently working the five school days each week, handling issues that arise in any of the schools in the city limits of Roseburg.”
The SRO handles school related issues that come through Douglas County Dispatch, issues that come directly from school officials or anything they uncover themselves.
“We have a great relationship with Roseburg school district officials, and work hard to ensure the applicable needs of the schools are met,” Allen said. “We also collaborate with school officials and parents on issues relating to crimes, safety and security.”
Umpqua Community College and South Umpqua High School will both have full-time campus security this school year. UCC has funding in place for security staff and South Umpqua has entered into a contract with DCSO for a full-time security position.
“Scott Batch was going to retire completely, but he has agreed to come back to UCC for one more year,” Hanlin said. “There is a lot of benefit from having an officer at schools mostly to build relationships and teach children we are not the enemy and are here to help.”
Glide and Glendale are without SROs, but do have funding available. Sutherlin Police Officer Jake McGarvey is the SRO for both Sutherlin and Oakland schools.
“If only the state could fund school resource officers,” said Hanlin. “The total cost of a full-time campus security officer is about $100,000 per year.”
