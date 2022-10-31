The scent of incense filled visiting noses and soft voices carried messages of hope past herbs and every variety of stone a crystal fan could desire.
Wholistic Earth hosted its third annual psychic fair this past Friday and Saturday.
Rea Copitka, owner of Wholistic Earth, brought four psychics to provide readings and reiki, crystal healing and insights for those open and willing to sit for a session.
“I am here to do everything I can do to help people on their spiritual journey,” Copitka said. “We try to do this around Halloween every year but COVID did make things a little bit weird.”
Teagan Barnes is an employee of Wholistic Earth and offered readings.
“Going through sobriety and looking for enlightenment brought me into this shop three or four years ago and I joined her as a full-time employee,” Barnes said. “I have always had strange experiences in my life. This shop and this work has shown me that I wasn’t crazy and that I can help people”
Steven Roy was 26 when he had a third-eye chakra awakening which led him on a path of collecting and connecting to stones. Now, 19 years later, stones are still a big part of his life.
“I consider the stones as friends and tools that I can use to ground myself,” Roy said. “If I feel negative or judgmental, I go through a process where I hold selected stones in my palms facing the sky, take my shoes and socks off to connect with the earth and ask to have my issues taken away.”
Andrew Pitts grew up wanting to be a superhero and has found a way to do so.
"I tried being a soldier and a nurse but this allows me to help a whole life and not just help someone in the moment,” Pitts said. “I performed an exorcism about eight years ago and after I was done the 8-year-old daughter came up to me and told me that I was a lifesaver. I got to feel like a superhero that day even if I didn’t have a cape on.”
When Nanci Pritchard of Dragon and Dove Reiki took a class in 2015, she left feeling that she had been set on a new path.
“I’ve always been a teacher and that is really part of this calling,” Pritchard said. “My practice is to never diagnose or share things with people that they don't already know or have a connection to. I am just here to support them on their path to spirit.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
