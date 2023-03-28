Members of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, gathered at Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday to rally for improved wages as the union begins contract negotiations with the state.
Over 72,000 workers are a part of SEIU Chapter 503, which represents all of Oregon. Care providers, state workers, higher education non-faculty staff, non-profit workers, and local government workers are represented by the union.
Angela Jelley, who has been working as a care provider in Oregon for over three decades, was present at the rally.
“Without caregivers, people are stuck at home, going without care, institutionalized, or homeless, including our disabled vets,” Jelley said. “That’s where a lot of my passion is. It’s wrong for our disabled vets to not have the care they choose to have in their community.”
“We want to be respected, protected, and paid on time,” said Renee Booker, an organizer with SEIU.
Bill Jelley, Angela’s husband, said he is a disabled veteran, and despite having a recent surgery, still came out into the cold to support her wife during the rally.
“This is so important to me, because I wouldn’t have been here without the care,” Jelley said. “I would have either been in a [nursing] home or dead.”
Booker said that contract negotiations will be ongoing until September.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.