Oregon Senator Dallas Hear, R-Myrtle Creek, spoke out again Thursday about the state’s mask mandate, which he said was the result of more than 50 students being “temporarily expelled” from an area school district for not wearing face coverings in class.
The release Thursday stated that, “On Tuesday of this week, in a small school district in the greater Roseburg area, 50+ middle and high school students were suspended and sent home from school from refusing to wear masks.
“They were temporarily expelled, just as all of the citizens of Oregon were expelled from their own capitol building during the 2021 legislative session.
“Enough! It is time to stand up to this tyranny against our children!”
It was unclear which school district Heard was referring to, but The News-Review confirmed Wednesday that a number of students had been sent home after they refused to wear face coverings when returning to class following a demonstration along Highway 138 East in front of the Glide High/Middle School campus.
In that report, Glide School District Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz said that some students were sent home for the day for refusing to wear face coverings following the Tuesday morning demonstration.
“While we don’t disagree with anything they are standing up for, the kids still are required to wear masks in school,” Narkiewicz said.
In his statement, the superintendent clarified that students were not disciplined for attending the protest.
“Some students refused to wear masks when they went back to class after the protest and were given a choice — either wear their mask in school or go home for the day,” Narkiewicz said. “Very simple, no arguing.”
Narkiewicz could not be reached for clarification Friday morning, and messages to Heard’s office had not been returned.
Heard, who was dismissed from the Senate floor on Dec. 13 for refusing to wear a mask during the final vote to adjourn that Legislative session, continues to fight against the indoor mask mandates which are not set to expire until March 31, at the latest.
In Thursday’s statement, he referred to Democrat Senate President Peter Courtney, who Heard said was not wearing a mask on the Senate floor “while mandating all others to be masked.”
“This radical hypocrisy and oppression cannot continue to be submitted to,” he said.
(4) comments
It is worth noting that Oregon Senate Bill 1521, which puts limits on the authority of school boards to terminate superintendent without cause, has passed in the state senate (16 ayes, 7 nays, 6 excused and 1 absent.
Which senator was absent without being excused? You guessed it: Dallas Heard.
Heard must hate his job as senator that he can't bother to either show up, vote no, or be excused.
There is NO excuse for this. RESIGN!!!!
...and your outrage and empty defiance accomplishes what? The superintendent is already in a bad spot -- he did the best he could with the cards he was dealt. Now you throw a rock into the hornets next from a distance and then sit back and enjoy watching everyone else respond in a frenzy. This isn't statesmanship. This isn't advancing conservative policies. This isn't solving any real problems for citizens. This is sound bites for twitter sized attention spans to feed the furnace of anger in your base. Which, in all fairness, is going to get you re-elected, so I guess you got that going for you... just don't draw a taxpayer paid salary and complain anymore about government waste. Nothing worse than a hypocrite.
Enough! It is time to stand up to this tyranny against our children, adults and elderly. Only the most selfish and narcissistic people balk at the thought of wearing a mask in order to protect other people from catching a disease that can be deadly.
But it's not deadly to children, you say. Wrong. A 12 year old died this week. More importantly, children live in families, with parents and elderly relatives. They are interconnected. Refusal to take precautions can kill grandma and grandpa.
There is something scandalously hare-brained and low about urging children to behave more selfishly and with no care for others. Shame on Dallas Heard and the people who support him.
Throwing another tantrum like a spoiled brat in WalMart screaming for attention. That's literally all he's got. What a waste of an elected position.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.