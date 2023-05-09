Several Republican Legislators have boycotted new House Bills based on their readability and the Senate's process by not showing up to the Capitol.
The bills in question, HB 2002 and HB 2005, are about gun safety and abortion rights. Democrats claim the topics of the bill are a major factor in the boycott, something Republicans have denied.
About 10 Republicans skipped the legislative session Wednesday which halted all voting proceedings happening that day. The boycott continued Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Republicans are citing the Flesch Reading Test claiming the bill does not comply with the Oregon State Constitution. This test measures how difficult a passage reads in English from 1 being the hardest to read and 100 being the easiest to read. According to Senate Republicans the two bills read with a score of 14.
According to a statement from Senate Republicans, “The Senate recessed and when it reconvened that evening, the Presiding Officer ruled that it did in fact comply. He failed to provide any reasoning to substantiate the ruling despite many objections. Republicans have attempted to appeal the ruling several times.”
Measure 113, approved in 2022, makes reelection impossible for a Senator or Representative who is absent from floor sessions for 10 or more times without a legitimate excuse.
“By walking out today, Senate Republicans are abandoning all who believe in our democracy, particularly the voters who sent them to Salem to vote on their behalf," said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton and SW Portland. "Voters were clear last year when they passed Measure 113 by an overwhelming margin and in every state senate district: elected lawmakers should be in the Capitol doing their jobs.”
HB 2002 surround two major components: abortion rights and gender affirming care. The bill seeks to remove parental consent for people under the age of 15 to receive an abortion and increase accessibility to “reproductive rights” services on college campuses. In regards to gender affirming care, the bill seeks to expand the use of taxpayer dollars for sex-changing treatments for people as young as 15 without parental consent.
“Our side fought with everything we had to stop the horrifying 2002 Bill," Rep. Court Boice, R-Gold Beach, said. "While many countries are curtailing or rolling back their support of irreversible surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-hormone therapies; Oregon Democrats are feverishly adopting the nation’s most extreme laws on abortion and gender affirming care ever and instead are pushing aggressively to promote gender confusion care."
Boice represent Oregon House District 1, which includes part of Douglas County.
The Senate Majority Office made reference to a poll conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center in July of 2022 that, “72% of Oregonians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 62% of all Americans.” This poll surveyed 1,572 Oregonians about abortion, gun control, drought and their general thoughts on government.
“Right now, a girl under the age of 15 needs parental consent to have an abortion. This removed that consent. So, a girl at any age can have an abortion without parental consent and we thought that really opened up concealing of abuse for a girl, so we fought against that,” said Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville.
For HB 2002, the second reading was held on Friday with a third hearing held on Saturday. The first reading of HB 2005, about undetectable firearms, was held on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.