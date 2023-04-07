SUTHERLIN – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall meeting Thursday at the Sutherlin High School gymnasium in an effort to hear the concerns and ideas of those living in Douglas County. Joining Wyden was U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle to weigh in on the many questions asked that afternoon.
The bleachers were filled with the majority of Sutherlin High School’s student body, multiple members of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the general public.
Wyden opened the town hall with major concerns surrounding wildfires. With fire season approaching, Wyden expressed his desire to update radio systems, acquire a mobile emergency command center, to protect power lines and provide more aide to those affected by wildfires.
Wyden also brought attention to a law he set into motion that penalizes major drug companies that gouge prescription drug prices for medications like insulin. Twenty-seven drugs are already getting lower copayments due to the law, he said.
The town hall then opened the floor to questions from the public. Not one question was the same, with concerns ranging from the Restrict Act to forestry and electric cars.
Sutherlin student Gabby Cook asked about the regularity of school shootings occurring in the nation and because of the many false alarms in Douglas County, she wanted to know what the senator would do to combat the rise of violence in schools.
“A lot of the debate has Democrats saying it’s all about guns, and Republicans stand up saying it’s all about mental health,” Wyden said. “There are a few of us that say there are going to have to be some changes in both areas.”
The senator later stated he would work with both sides of the aisle to do better. He would like to strengthen background checks and restrictions on assault style weapons while maintaining the traditions rural communities have with the Second Amendment.
Hoyle weighed in stating that even as a gun owner herself she believes something more needs to be done. Hoyle agreed that mental health needs to be a priority while restricting military style weapons to civilians.
“We have to do something different,” Hoyle said. “It is not right that you have to go to school and worry about being murdered.”
Educational mandates were brought up by Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni. Speaking on behalf of teachers in Douglas County, Prestianni raised concerns about the many mandates that are making it difficult for teachers to do their jobs as educators.
“If you don’t do this, we are not going to give you your federal dollars. If you don’t do this, we are not going to give you your state dollars,” Prestianni said as he explained his concerns. “We cannot use our time to educate kids because we spend all of our time reporting to you guys.”
Wyden said he would follow up later with the superintendent with a better answer.
“Sometimes the federal government requires eight, 10, 12 things when two things probably written would have been enough, so let’s follow up,” he said.
Towards the end of the meeting, the senator was described by the Vietnam veterans in attendance as their “champion” based on his efforts with upgrading the Roseburg VA Hospital to level 2.
Douglas County was the second to last stop for Wyden, who will be visiting Jackson County on Friday. The open-to-all town halls are part of the senator’s pledge to hear all concerns of Oregon’s citizens, especially those who live in rural communities.
Congress should work on all factors that impact Quality of Life within our State - job market, affordability, financial security, health, housing quality, political stability, public education, safety, environmental protection, etc. Canada, Denmark & Sweden have the highest QoL among countries in the world. US is about #20! I'm not sure where Oregon sits among our 50 states, but in some respects the rural areas of our state are quite low in rankings. And I totally agree that the government needs to streamline its paperwork, reporting, and monitoring requirements so that it operates more effectively & efficiently!
