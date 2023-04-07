SUTHERLIN – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall meeting Thursday at the Sutherlin High School gymnasium in an effort to hear the concerns and ideas of those living in Douglas County. Joining Wyden was U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle to weigh in on the many questions asked that afternoon.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

PickNGrin
Congress should work on all factors that impact Quality of Life within our State - job market, affordability, financial security, health, housing quality, political stability, public education, safety, environmental protection, etc. Canada, Denmark & Sweden have the highest QoL among countries in the world. US is about #20! I'm not sure where Oregon sits among our 50 states, but in some respects the rural areas of our state are quite low in rankings. And I totally agree that the government needs to streamline its paperwork, reporting, and monitoring requirements so that it operates more effectively & efficiently!

