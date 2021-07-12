Two separate crashes damaged three vehicles which were participating in Graffiti Weekend festivities Friday and Saturday.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 1931 Ford Model A and 1923 Ford T-bucket were involved in a four-vehicle crash while waiting to turn from the southbound left turn lane of Northeast Stephens Street onto Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
While waiting to turn, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Andrea Vancas, 72, of Myrtle Creek, ran into the rear end of the Model A, driven by Lucas Aldrich, 41, of Medford. The impact caused the Model A to crash into the back of the T-bucket, driven by Douglas Bieghler, 74, of Medford.
The initial collision caused Vancas’ Wrangler to slide on its side into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Astro minivan driven by Walter Scott, 62, of Roseburg. The Wrangler rolled across the windshield of the minivan before coming to a stop on its tires.
The Wrangler, Astro and Model A all had to be towed from the scene. Vancas was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with a possible head injury.
Saturday night at 5:45 p.m., Roseburg police were called to another traffic accident near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue.
A red 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle, driving by Tim Bogan, 60, of Roseburg, was attempting to turn left from Southeast Douglas onto Southeast Stephens when a 2017 Kia Forte driven by John Collier, 34, of Roseburg, ran the red light, Roseburg police said.
The Chevelle was reportedly a total loss. Bogan and a passenger were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Collier was cited for an unspecified traffic violation. The Chevelle had to be towed from the scene.
