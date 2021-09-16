Seven Feathers Casino Resort will close for four days this weekend to upgrade its systems infrastructure and to finalize improvements on its heating, ventilating and air conditioning system, according to a press release.
The four-day closure will begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and last until 7 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Upgrading the system infrastructure is an ongoing necessity at the resort and will improve the overall guest experience, spokesperson Susan Ferris said in a press release.
"The air treatment system has established a proven reputation for safety and is effective in neutralizing pathogens, including COVID-19," she said.
"Our first goal is always to protect and keep safe our on-property guests and staff," said the resort's general manager, Shawn McDaniel. "The expansion of (the air treatment_ equipment into all our public spaces is a noteworthy step forward in improving public health at the resort."
"Our first goal is always to protect and keep safe our on-property guests and staff."
Maybe the sentence should have been continued to include, "as long as it doesn't interfere with shutting down Friday, Saturday and Sunday when most of the money is made."
If Seven Feathers REALLY valued the safety of their customers and staff, they would mandate vaccination of their staff. According to Seven Feather's website, "Team members not vaccinated will still be required to wear masks as before."
It appears Seven Feathers is concerned enough to cancel outdoor events, yet remains open indoors to the public. The Fall Classic Rodeo by Wild West Events scheduled for this weekend at Seven Feathers has been cancelled. According to Wild West Event’s Facebook page, “We are sad to announce that due to a rise in Covid cases in Douglas County the tribal board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Seven Feathers Fall Classic Rodeo.” No mention was made about ventilation.
https://www.facebook.com/wildwestevents/
It also appears other show performers don’t necessarily agree Seven Feathers is a safe venue and are cancelling ONLY their shows at Seven Feathers. Larry the Cable Guy's show tomorrow has been “postponed” at Seven Feathers, even though he is performing the next night at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds (below link).
https://www.larrythecableguy.com/tour/
Foreigner’s scheduled concert at Seven Feathers on September 25 has been “postponed” and it has been removed from Foreigner’s website even though Foreigner is still performing the day before on September 24 at The Fruityard in Modesto and the day after at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on September 26.
It appears show performers may not believe Seven Feathers is a safe venue.
https://www.foreigneronline.com/tour
[thumbup]
Thank you Cow Creek Band, for keeping your ventilation system working at top efficiency during a deadly pandemic. [thumbup]
