Seven more Douglas County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, the county's recovery team reported Friday.
Of those deaths — which raised the county's death toll to 236 — only one was fully vaccinated. The unvaccinated deaths included a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, as well as four others ranging in age from 58 to 69.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 33 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday and 46 positive and presumptive cases Friday, pushing the county total to 11,575 positive and presumptive cases since the start of the pandemic.
There are 44 county residents hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, 30 locally and 14 out of the area. The team reported that 40 of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, nine COVID-19-positive patients were on ventilators while another 10 were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There were five patients in the hospital's intensive care unit and three in the progressive care unit. Fifteen percent of patients being cared for at Mercy are coronavirus related, down from 34 percent reported one week prior.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Douglas Public Health Network announced Friday that a new traveling vaccination and testing clinic will be available in Douglas County beginning Sunday.
In collaboration with Aviva Health, the City of Reedsport, Lower Umpqua Hospital District, the Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the mobile clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccinations, PCR testing and third-dose/boosters at the mobile clinic, as well as flu vaccinations.
The clinic will be available in Roseburg at the intersection of Northeast Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard — in the vacant lot adjacent to the Roseburg Public Library — beginning Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Oct. 22.
That clinic will also be available in Reedsport during the same hours Tuesday through Sunday, beginning Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 7.
The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the recently approved third shot/booster of the Pfizer vaccine. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.
The mobile clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older, although those ages 12-14 must provide approval by a parent or legal guardian.
Combining state and federal vaccination numbers, the county estimates that just 47% of its residents are fully vaccinated.
