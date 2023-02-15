Tory Rose, Brooke Communications promotions director, counts Valentine's cards Monday, cards which were delivered to local residents of nursing homes in the Douglas County Area on Tuesday as part of the Share the Love promotion.
Tory Rose, Brooke Communications promotions director, counts Valentine's cards Monday, cards which were delivered to local residents of nursing homes in the Douglas County Area on Tuesday as part of the Share the Love promotion.
Editor's Note: Share the Love was organized by The News-Review and Brooke Communications.
The annual Share the Love event took place Tuesday morning, celebrating Valentine’s Day by delivering holiday cards from community members to local senior care facilities in the Roseburg area.
Tory Rose, promotions manager for Brooke Communications, said 1,320 cards were delivered to 17 different care facilities across the Roseburg area.
Cards came from all over Douglas County, with local elementary, middle and high schools providing cards, as well as Umpqua Community College’s nursing students and the Glide Equestrian Club.
Representatives from Brooke Communications stopped at local care facility Avamere at Oak Park to hand-deliver the cards to residents.
“It’ll be a nice morning for Valentine’s,” said Janet Corvin, a resident at Avamere. “It seems more like Christmas with the snow.”
Maxine Green, another resident, sat in Avamere’s lobby with her dog, Mickey Mouse. Born almost 97 years ago, her family moved west from Arkansas after they lost their farm in the Great Depression, eventually moving to work in Yosemite National Park as a laboratory technician.
“Are you jealous? You should be, it was wonderful,” Green said. “…Each one of us has a wonderful story to tell.”
Green has lived in the Avamere facility for just over a year.
“They do something special for every holiday, and there’s always a lot of thought that goes into it,” Green said.
Rose, along with Brooke Communications radio personalities Rob Thomas and Christian Gruber, came to Avamere on the snowy morning to deliver the cards to residents.
After receiving the cards, Phyllis Kjarval walked over to where Duane Erickson was sitting. The two are residents of Avamere, and were dressed in decorative Valentine’s clothing. Kjarval took Erickson’s hand — who is hard of hearing and sight — and read his card to him, moving his hand over the intricate decorations on top to feel the details.
“It’s nice here, we take care of each other,” said Connie Hoyton, 91, another resident, as Kjarval finished reading the card. “Everyone here has something wrong with them. Sometimes it’s hearing, sometimes it’s eyes, sometimes it’s a leg. But whatever it is, we make adjustments for each other.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.