As school is back in session for most of Douglas County’s school districts on Monday, motorists will once again be met with active school zones and school buses sharing roads with them.
With school bells ringing on weekdays again, drivers should familiarize themselves with laws associated with school zones and school buses on roadways.
South Umpqua School District Interim Superintendent Paul Hillyer encouraged motorists to be aware of school start and end times in order to safely share roadways.
“With the new school year approaching, we’d like to remind the community to be aware of increased traffic before and after school starts,” Hillyer said. “Whether students ride bikes, walk, travel by cars or buses, it’s a good time to remember that we all share our roadways. We encourage our school community to give themselves enough time to commute in the safest way possible.”
For drivers, there are a few rules to follow near schools and school buses.
- Per Oregon law, school buses must stop in the right-hand lane of traffic and turn on red flashing lights when picking up or dropping off students.
- Motorists in all lanes, even oncoming ones, must come to a stop within 100-300 feet and not pass the bus when it is stopped with red flashing lights unless the road is divided by a center median. Lights will remain on until all students have boarded or exited the bus safely.
- Buses must also stop prior to passing over railroad crossings.
- Students should always cross in front of stopped school buses unless told otherwise by the bus driver. When on a school bus, pupils being transported are under the authority of the bus driver.
Failure to abide by laws associated with school buses can result in a $440 fine and demerits on a driving record.
Stacey Cheshire, president for the South Willamette Chapter of the Oregon Pupil Transportation Association and director of transportation for the Ashland School District, said the main thing motorists need to keep in mind as school sessions return is to be diligent and pay close attention when driving around school buses or through school zones.
“We’ve been out of school since June and the buses are going to start rolling again,” Cheshire said. “So get back to being diligent and pay attention to what’s going on.”
Cheshire said motorists should keep in mind the driving and braking abilities of school buses.
“The buses, they don’t stop on a dime like a car. If you’re going to pull out in front of a bus, you might think twice about that because they can’t stop very quickly,” Cheshire said. “Plus we have kids there. You have to consider that as a motorist that the kids are on the bus. If those were your children, would you want somebody cutting that bus off?”
The advice Cheshire has for motorists around the start of school includes to build travel time into schedules. With reduced speed limits in school zones and new schedules to adapt to, traffic can be expected to be slower.
“If you drive the same route everyday to work or to the grocery store, you need to back that time up 10 minutes if you’re on a time schedule because the buses will start rolling in the communities and you want to be safe and you don’t want to be in a hurry,” Cheshire said. “When you’re in a hurry, there are situations that arise that can cause problems so plan your route accordingly.”
For Cheshire, her top priority for the start of the school year is safety.
“Pay attention. That’s what I want the community to know is most important,” Cheshire said. “Safety is priority.”
