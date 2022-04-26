Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in a statement Tuesday that he is “absolutely opposed” to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown granting clemency to a Douglas County man convicted of the 1994 murder of Nikki Thrasher.
Kyle Blayne Hedquist, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder after admitting to authorities he had killed Thrasher and dumped her body along a remote logging road in the Melrose area out of fear she “might” alert authorities to a number of burglaries he had been involved in.
Hedquist was a teenager at the time of the murder.
“The executive clemency granted by Governor Brown in this case is shocking and irresponsible,” Hanlin wrote in a prepared statement. “Governor Brown granted clemency despite compelling arguments and letters of opposition from Douglas County District Attorney Richard Wesenberg, Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson and Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast.
“In my opinion, Governor Brown’s decision to grant clemency to Hedquist demonstrates complete disregard for the safety of our community and the community into which he has been released. More shockingly, it deliberately rejects and diminishes the justice delivered in the name of Ms. Thrasher, her family and friends,” Hanlin said.
Hanlin emphasized the fact that Hedquist was released without the victim’s family having been notified.
In 1995, Hedquist was convicted of the teenage foster child’s murder in Douglas County Circuit Court on a charge of aggravated murder. Justice William Laswell handed Hedquist a life sentence upon that conviction.
Despite a series of objections from Community Corrections officials, the Oregon State Parole Board notified Marion County officials April 15 that Hedquist would be released to the custody of a former prison chaplain residing at an address in south Salem.
“Hedquist is not an appropriate candidate for executive clemency, and Hedquist’s arguments for clemency are not unfamiliar to this office,” Wesenberg wrote to Gov. Brown arguing against Hedquist’s release. “Specifically, Hedquist characterized the murder as a single act of misbehavior ... evidence demonstrated that Hedquist had prior assaultive behavior, prior armed robbery of multiple victims, prior burglary and thefts, and plans for future criminal activity.
“This office has concerns that clemency for Mr. Hedquist will erode the faith in the justice system. Specifically, clemency for Hedquist will demonstrate that a life sentence without the possibility of parole does not really mean a true ‘life sentence.’”
