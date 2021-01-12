Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin was sworn last week to begin his fourth term as the top law enforcement officer in the county.
In August, Hanlin will become the longest-serving sheriff in Douglas County history.
"During my tenure as Sheriff there have certainly been some difficult and challenging times, but there have also been many gratifying and fulfilling accomplishments," Hanlin said in a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "I am both deeply grateful and honored to serve as your Sheriff for another term."
A Douglas County native, Hanlin first joined the DCSO in 1989 when he was hired by then-Sheriff John Pardon, who served in the post from January 1989 until his retirement in January 2001.
In August, Hanlin's service time will surpass Ira Byrd, who assumed the position of sheriff in April 1955 and retired in October 1967, a span of 12 years, 6 months.
Hanlin first joined the DCSO in 1989 as a patrol deputy in south Douglas County. He has served as a Street Crimes Unit investigator and as a narcotics detective, eventually assigned in 2001 as the commander of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
He also has been an active member of the Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team for more than 12 years.
In August 2005, Hanlin was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and assigned to the DCSO Detectives Division, where he served before his election as Douglas County Sheriff in 2008. Hanlin took his first oath of office in January 2009 after then-Sheriff Chris Brown accepted a position with another agency. He ran unopposed in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
The 1980 graduate of Glide High School, Hanlin worked for the Douglas Forest Protective Association while attending Umpqua Community College. In 1986, after earning his associate's in science degree in computer information systems from then-Central Oregon College in Bend before returning to Douglas County.
