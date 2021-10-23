With a little help from man’s best friend, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two Riddle residents who attempted to elude deputies during a pursuit Friday night.
An attempted routine traffic stop for traffic violations of a 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in the 1100 block of Glenbrook Loop Road led to a pursuit of two separate drivers shortly after 10:30 p.m.
The pursuit continued to the 4000 block of Glenbrook before the driver made a U-turn, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. The male driver — later identified as Travis John Byrd, 36 — drove into the 3500 block of Glenbrook before stopping and fleeing on foot.
A female, identified as Sierra Marie Thompson, 34, took the wheel and the pursuit continued before she was ultimately stopped by a Myrtle Creek police officer.
With Thompson in custody, deputies were still searching for Byrd and called on sheriff’s office K-9 Zoro, who led deputies to a fence line near the back of a property where Byrd was found and ultimately surrendered without further incident.
Both were lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Byrd was charged with attempting to elude both by vehicle and on foot, obstruction of justice, interfering with a police officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, violation possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
Thompson was charged with attempting to elude by vehicle, obstruction of justice, interfering with a police officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of meth.
