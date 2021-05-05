The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit is holding a series of free boat inspections throughout Douglas County.
The first inspection event was held last Saturday at Bi-Mart in Sutherlin. Next up will be a free inspection at the Roseburg Bi-Mart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional events are planned for May 15 at the Winston Bi-Mart May 29 at the McKay's Market in Reedsport.
The inspection process includes searching for:
• Approved life jackets
• Working fire extinguishers
• Approved type IV floatation devices
• Approved sound-producing equipment (i.e., air horns)
• Working engine blower fan
• Assistance with the proper placement of registration numbers and stickers.
Upon passing the inspection, boaters will be provided with a 2021 inspection sticker.
Deputies will also be available to answer questions and provide boater and water safety information.
