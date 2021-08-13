Bus-ted.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of a deserted bus that was abandoned on Roseburg Forest Products property.
On Facebook, the sheriff's office shared a photo of the old school bus, which has been painted red, and asked anyone with information to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4471.
"We would like to chat with the owner," the sheriff's office said.
(2) comments
I saw a red bus just like this parked in front of the Roseburg Visitors Center last month. It was there for 1-2 weeks. I saw a piece of paper in the wiper so I think RPD cited them. I don't know if RPD towed it or if the owner moved it.
It is difficult to identify the owner because he was wearing a mask.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.