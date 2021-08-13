Abandoned bus

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a bus that was Abandoned on Roseburg Forest Products property.

 Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Bus-ted.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the owner of a deserted bus that was abandoned on Roseburg Forest Products property.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office shared a photo of the old school bus, which has been painted red, and asked anyone with information to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4471.

"We would like to chat with the owner," the sheriff's office said.

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

(2) comments

Willie Stroker
Willie Stroker

I saw a red bus just like this parked in front of the Roseburg Visitors Center last month. It was there for 1-2 weeks. I saw a piece of paper in the wiper so I think RPD cited them. I don't know if RPD towed it or if the owner moved it.

Mike
Mike

It is difficult to identify the owner because he was wearing a mask.

