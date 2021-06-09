The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released the statistics from its most recent Click It or Ticket seatbelt and child restraint campaign, which began May 2 and ended Sunday.
The campaign was made possible with grant dollars provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Sheriff's Office deputies committed 15 hours of enhanced patrol throughout Douglas County and made a total of 21 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in:
• Seven warnings for speed violations
• Three citations for driving while suspended
• One citation related to an ignition interlock device
• One seatbelt warning
• 12 warnings for various equipment violations
• Four various enforcement citations
• 39 other traffic warnings
• One arrest related to a criminal case
"These grant dollars allow us to educate the public in hops of reducing injury or fatal car crashes," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Mark Norris said. "Our goal isn't to write citations, but to gain compliance with the law and ensure the safety of the motoring public in Douglas County."
