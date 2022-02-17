The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the credibility of “concerning statements” which have led to the planned closure of at least one building on the Umpqua Community College campus Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it was conducting a threat assessment pertaining to the Bonnie J. Ford Health, Nursing and Science Center located in the middle of the campus.

Due to the potential threat, that building will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 22, and the Sheriff’s Office will have an enhanced presence on campus that day.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

NJ
NJ

Well that's about as slightly alarming and non-informational as an article can get. Let's all thank Sheriff John since he's on the case that maybe something might happen and we might find out later.

